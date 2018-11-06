SciCann Therapeutics Announces Positive ISA Report for “Steady Stomach” CBD Combination Therapy Patent

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SciCann Therapeutics Inc. (“SciCann”) announced today it has received a positive International Search Authority (ISA) report from the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for its SCN-001 cannabidiol (CBD) combination therapy patent, the basis of its “Steady Stomach” product.

The comprehensive prior art search performed by ISA for the PCT/IL2018/051000 patent application by SciCann led the agency to conclude that the enhanced CBD combination therapy claimed by the patent application is novel and inventive.

SciCann’s strategic partner for the development and commercialization of the “Steady Stomach” product is FSD Pharma Inc. (“FSD Pharma”) (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9), which under the terms of the agreement between the companies holds exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for the product in Canada.

Dr. Zohar Koren, Co-founder and CEO of SciCann stated, “We are excited to receive this positive ISA report for our patent application that covers the “Steady Stomach” product, for which we have recently launched the company’s first clinical study with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) patients. This preliminary affirmation regarding the novelty of our unique CBD combination therapy is an important milestone, allowing us to proceed and file national phase applications in the US, Canada and the rest of the world in order to achieve comprehensive IP protection for the product. We believe that our strategy of developing novel and proprietary synergistic combination cannabinoid therapies is the right approach to bring new and IP protected products to the cannabinoid based pharmaceutical space.”

Dr. Raza Bokhari, CEO of FSD Pharma stated, “This positive ISA report for CBD combination therapy is welcome news for FSD Pharma. We expect SciCann’s Steady Stomach product, currently in the phase I/II clinical development stage, to have a positive impact in the lives of IBS patients. FSD’s exclusive distribution rights for the product in Canada is in line with our company’s continuing efforts in research and development of novel and proprietary, cannabinoid-based treatments.”

About SciCann Therapeutics

SciCann Therapeutics is a Canadian-Israeli specialty pharmaceutical company, dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel and disruptive pharmaceutical products that target and modulate the endocannabinoid system. SciCann Therapeutics is active in the fields of oncology, pain management, neurodegenerative diseases and inflammatory disorders, and develops a line of proprietary products for the treatment of life-threatening conditions that present a high level of unmet need.

SciCann has created a network of collaborations with leading academic centers and medical institutions in Israel to engage in cutting edge science and rigorous clinical studies to develop its products, while using the permissive regulatory climate in Israel for performing its R&D programs quickly and efficiently.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. The Company’s phase one growth plan involves the development of 25,000 square feet of indoor grow space at its Ontario facility and an additional 220,000 square feet, which pending approval by Health Canada, is expected to be operational in the first quarter 2019.

FSD facilities sit on 72 acres of land with 40 acres primed for development and an expansion capability of up to 3,896,000 square feet.

FSD’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of cannabis having received its cultivation license under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) on October 13, 2017 and is now operating under the recently enacted Cannabis Act. FV Pharma vision is to transform its current headquarters in a Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario into the largest hydroponic indoor grow facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to cover all aspects of this exciting, new industry, including cultivation, legal, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

