Science Exchange Invited to Speak at the 20th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference 2017

PALO ALTO, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 24, 2017) – Science Exchange, the world’s leading marketplace for outsourced research & development, today announced Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Science Exchange, has been invited to speak on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference taking place April 30 – May 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Elizabeth Iorns will join a panel with other top industry executives titled “Meet the Young Entrepreneurs Who Are Rewriting the Biopharma Business Model” on Tuesday, May 2 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Beverly Hilton. Joining Elizabeth on the panel are Ethan Perlstein, Founder and CEO, Perlara, D.A. Wallach, Partner, Inevitable Ventures; Recording Artist and Alice Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder, Verge Genomic. Luke Timmerman, Editor, Timmerman Report; Author, “Hood: Trailblazer of the Genomics Age” will be the moderator.

This session will explore the fact that as scientific progress moves forward, the industry is still working with outdated business strategies. Elizabeth and the other young entrepreneurs on this panel are creating new solutions that are improving the relationship between science and business. They will discuss during this panel session:

What changes are required in an industry where return on R&D investment is declining and strategies lag far behind advances in science and health care?

Does the tech industry have solutions that could speed up progress in the infinitely complex realm of human biology?

What factors help new entrepreneurs succeed in a field where costs are so high and development times so long?

“I am honored to speak at this prestigious event to explore a disruptive topic in our industry,” said Dr. Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “We share the same vision to promote the development of science, research and innovation as well as advocate how entrepreneurs can bring about change in this industry.”

For more information about the Milken Institute Global Conference 2017 or to register for the event, please visit http://www.milkeninstitute.org/events/conferences/global-conference/2017/

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world’s leading marketplace for outsourced research. Science Exchange provides an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering services from the world’s largest network of scientific service providers. Through Science Exchange, clients gain access to 3000+ qualified service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. This increases scientists’ access to innovation and significantly improves their productivity because they are freed up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing supplier contracts. At an organizational level, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate the long tail of research outsourcing spend into a single strategic supplier relationship driving significant efficiency and cost savings. To date, Science Exchange has raised over $30 million from Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information visit www.scienceexchange.com.