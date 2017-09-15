Scorpio Gold Announces Change of Auditors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SGN) announces that it has changed its auditors from Deloitte, LLP (the “Former Auditors”) to Davidson & Company, LLP (the “Successor Auditors”) effective August 30, 2017.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditors resigned as auditors of the Company effective August 30, 2017 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective August 30, 2017, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s reports in connection with the most recently completed fiscal year (2016) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Former Auditor’s resignation. There are no “reportable events” (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and has been filed on SEDAR.

Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. The Mineral Ridge property is host to multiple gold-bearing structures, veins and lenses. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted on short notice.

