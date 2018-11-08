Scorpio Gold Receives Debt Extension

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) announces that the forebearance agreement on its $6 million debt originally expiring on November 16, 2018 was extended to December 19, 2018.

The Company is currently evaluating various business alternatives including a potential sale transaction, business combination, refinancing its long-term debt, raising financing through an equity financing or through other types of financing.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the Company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

