Scythian Announces No Material Change

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scythian Biosciences Corp. (TSX-V:SCYB) (Frankfurt:9SB) (OTC Pink:SCCYF) (“Scythian” or the “Company”) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent trading activity of its common shares. The Company announces that it is not aware of any material undisclosed developments and has no material information or change to report at this time. Scythian is also unaware of any material undisclosed change related to the Company that would explain the recent movements in the price of its common shares. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

Scythian is a research and development company committed to finding a solution for the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination.

