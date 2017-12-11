Scythian Biosciences Corp. Announces Appointment of Ottis Anderson to Pro Athlete Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scythian Biosciences Corp. (the “Company” or “Scythian”) (TSXV:SCYB) (Frankfurt:9SB) (OTC Pink:SCCYF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ottis Jerome “O.J.” Anderson to its Pro Athlete Advisory Committee.

“We are proud to introduce Mr. Ottis Jerome “O.J.” Anderson as the second member of our Pro Athlete Advisory Committee. Mr. Anderson was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1979, and MVP Super Bowl XXV in 1991 when he helped the New York Giants win the championship. We are honored to have Mr. Anderson join our Pro Athlete Advisory Committee.”

“We would also like to congratulate Mr. Bart Oates, who chairs our Pro Athlete Advisory Committee for his recent appointment as the President of the NFL Alumni Association. Mr. Oates has been the President of the NY/NJ chapter of the NFL Alumni for several years and we certainly expect that he will continue to do a terrific job now as head at a national level,” stated Mr. Jonathan Gilbert, CEO.

About Mr. Anderson

Ottis “O.J.” Anderson attended the University of Miami on a full athletic scholarship and earned a degree in Physical Education. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1979. Mr. Anderson went on to become the first rookie running back ever to average 100 yards per game and was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, NFL Rookie of the Year, and All-Pro that year and was named All-Pro again in 1980 and 1981. Mr. Anderson was traded to The New York Football Giants in October of 1986. Mr. Anderson powered the team through the playoffs and the Super Bowl XXV championship game in 1991 which earned him the title of MVP.

Stock Options and DSU’s

The Company has also issued an additional 8,750 stock options with an exercise price of $8.65 per share for a period of five years, as well as 56,250 deferred share units to officers of the Company. Mr. Anderson also received 2,500 options with an exercise price of $8.00 per share, for a period of five years. The options are subject to certain vesting provisions and subject to regulatory approval.

About Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Scythian is a research and development company committed to finding a solution for the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination.

Scythian’s mission is to be the first accepted drug regimen for concussive treatment. Scythian has recently formed a collaboration with the University of Miami and its world renowned neuroscientific team to conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials of its drug regimen. The University of Miami believes that Scythian’s scientific approach shows significant promise and differs from previous approaches to treat this growing problem. The collaboration with the University of Miami allows access to their extensive knowledge base in the fields of traumatic brain injury and concussions and allows for Scythian’s clinical studies to be undertaken at their world-class facilities.

Gillian A. Hotz, PhD, is leading Scythian’s program at the University of Miami. Dr. Hotz is a nationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist and expert in neurotrauma, concussion management, and neurorehabilitation. She has extensive experience in neurocognitive testing. Dr. Hotz has been the co-director of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Concussion Program since 1995.

Scythian is also endorsed by Pro Football Legends and the World Boxing Association on its mission.

