Scythian Biosciences Corp. Forms Professional Athlete Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scythian Biosciences Corp. (the “Company“) (TSX-V:SCYB) is pleased to announce the formation of its Professional Athlete Advisory Committee. The purpose of this committee is to bring together various, current, and former pro-athletes who have experienced or share concern for the pain and suffering associated with concussions that occur during sports competitions.

“The member’s intimate knowledge and personal experience will lend Scythian and our research partners at the University of Miami great insight into the world of sports and the aftermath of head injuries. Bart Oates, who has been an Advisory Board member will head up this committee and lead in recruiting new inductees from Professional Football, Hockey, Basketball, Boxing, Soccer and more,” commented Mr. Jonathan Gilbert, CEO of the Company.

About Mr. Oates

A former center for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, Bart Oates is a 5-time NFL Pro Bowl player and a 3-time Super Bowl Champion. Once finished with football, Mr. Oates took law classes and then worked as an attorney, receiving his law degree from Seton Hall University. Mr. Oates maintains an active role in many services to the community, including serving as President of the NY/NJ Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association.

Stock Options

The Company has also issued 62,500 incentive stock options to an officer and advisors of the Company entitling the grantees to purchase up to 62,500 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $8.00 per share for a period of five years. The options are subject to certain vesting provisions and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Scythian is a research and development company committed to finding a solution for the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination.

Scythian’s mission is to be the first accepted drug regimen for concussive treatment. Scythian has recently formed a collaboration with the University of Miami and its world renowned neuroscientific team to conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials of its drug regimen. The University of Miami believes that Scythian’s scientific approach shows significant promise and differs from previous approaches to treat this growing problem. The collaboration with the University of Miami allows access to their extensive knowledge base in the fields of traumatic brain injury and concussions and allows for Scythian’s clinical studies to be undertaken at their world-class facilities.

Gillian A. Hotz, PhD, is leading Scythian’s program at the University of Miami. Dr. Hotz is a nationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist and expert in neurotrauma, concussion management, and neurorehabilitation. She has extensive experience in neurocognitive testing. Dr. Hotz has been the co-director of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Concussion Program since 1995.

Scythian is also endorsed by Pro Football Legends and the World Boxing Association on its mission.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Jonathan Gilbert, CEO

Phone: (212) 729-9208

Email: info@scythianbio.com