Seafarers’ Center Honors Port of Houston Authority Executive Director Roger Guenther

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – February 08, 2017) – The Board of Directors of the Houston International Seafarers’ Center (HISC) proudly announces that Roger Guenther, Executive Director of the Port of Houston Authority has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 “Bronze Anchor Award.” The “Bronze Anchor Award” recognizes an individual, company or organization that has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to promoting the HISC mission and vision, and served as a leader and advocate for the welfare of seafarers.

Mr. Guenther will be officially honored as a “Bronze Anchor Award” recipient at the HISC Maritime Gala to be held May 6, 2017. The gala will be held earlier in the year than normal and will coincide with the Seafarers’ Center’s upcoming move to a new location at the Port of Houston.

Mr. Guenther has proven over the years to be an advocate of the Seafarers’ Center and its mission. He has assisted Chaplains and HISC staff in navigating the regulatory and bureaucratic landscape associated with a working port, and faithfully supported HISC efforts in delivering humanitarian services to seafarers at the Port of Houston. Most recently, Mr. Guenther was instrumental in the successful relocation of the Seafarers’ Center to a newer, more efficient and appropriate facility. For the past 44 years, seafarers from around the world have been both ministered to and entertained at the Center’s original facility located at the Port Houston Turning Basin Terminal.

“I am honored to be selected as the recipient of this award,” Mr. Guenther said. “The efforts of the Houston International Seafarers’ Centers to provide a welcoming and supportive environment at the port for our seafarers is important and appreciated.”

The HISC Maritime Gala is the primary fundraiser for the Houston International Seafarers Center, and has been generously supported in past years by individuals and companies that believe in the Center’s outreach mission to seafarers visiting the Port of Houston from all corners of the world.

The gala’s theme, “Building Our Future,” marks the beginning of a new era for the Seafarers’ Center which has been strengthened by dedicated and committed partners. Information package link: http://www.wgma.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/sponsor-packet-HISC-Gala-2017.pdf

About the Houston International Seafarers’ Centers

The Houston International Seafarers’ Center is a “home away from home” for seafarers visiting the Port of Houston. Chartered in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s as a non-profit organization, the center has served millions of visiting seafarers. The center exists as the result of a deep desire and concern within the local maritime industry, followed by active support and involvement of the community and local churches, to provide a safe and welcoming recreational and spiritual environment on land for those who have chosen the mariner profession. HISC website link: http://houstonseafarers.com/events/

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, the port has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the Port of Houston — the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas — 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product — and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit Port Houston’s website at: www.porthouston.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129689/Images/RGuenther-bee36841b826b34d979c8f0972418d81.jpg