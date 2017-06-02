Seagram Cider Signs 3 Year Deal as Official Sponsor of Boots and Hearts Music Festival

KITCHENER, Ontario, June 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brick Brewing Co. Limited (“Brick” or the “Company”) (TSX:BRB), Ontario’s largest Canadian-owned brewery, today announced Seagram Cider would become the category sponsor for the popular Boots and Hearts Country Music Festival held at Burl’s Creek Events Grounds in Ontario, Canada.

“Boots and Hearts has become a favourite summer ritual for tens of thousands of people,” said George Croft, President and CEO Waterloo Brewing. “From August 10th to 13th, this incredible event will draw in people from all over the continent, and perhaps while they’re here, enjoy a Premium Crafted Seagram Cider.”

“This is such an important date on the Oro-Medonte community calendar and we’re thrilled to be a part of it all,” said Sean Dennis, Director of Marketing, Waterloo Brewing. “What could be better than an ice cold Seagram Cider and an awesome summer music festival? How about headliners Luke Byan, Keith Urban, Brentley Gilbert, Brett Eldridge, Eli Young Band, and Dan + Shay? Just try not to have fun with that great mix.”

“We are extremely excited to once again partner with Seagram Cider,” said Adam Grosze, Entertainment Sponsorship & Strategic Partnerships, Republic Live. “We look forward to raising a glass alongside the nearly 40,000 music fans who attend Canada’s largest Country Music Festival each year.”

About Brick Brewing

Brick is Ontario’s largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario, and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Brick utilizes its leading edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “plan”, “believe” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

