Search Minerals Inc. Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV:SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) reports that it has completed the shares for debt transaction originally announced on October 3, 2017 (the “Shares for Debt Transaction”), after receiving the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to settle indebtedness with certain creditors of the Company.

The Company issued an aggregate of 987,501 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share, of which 416,667 Shares were issued to NunatuKavut Community Council (“NCC”) pursuant to the Exploration Activity Agreement (the “NCC Agreement”) between the Company and NCC dated August 22, 2012, as amended, and 570,834 Shares were issued to the Company’s former Executive Chairman, Jim Clucas, for accrued management fees.

The Shares were issued concurrently with an additional 50,000 Shares to NCC due for issue under the original terms of the NCC Agreement.

All securities issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Transaction and under the NCC Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities law legislation.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) District of SE Labrador. The Company controls a belt 70 km long and 8 km wide including its 100% interest in the FOXTROT Project which is road accessible and at tidewater. Exploration efforts have advanced “Deep Fox” and “Fox Meadow” as significant new CREE prospects very similar and in close proximity to the original FOXTROT discovery. While the Company has identified more than 20 other prospects and continues with its efforts to prove up the District, its primary objective remains development of FOXTROT through identifying a separation partner and continuing to pursue favorable financing and offtake agreements. The 14-year mine life contemplated in the Preliminary Economic Assessment of FOXTROT completed in April 2016. The FOXTROT Project has a low capital cost to bring the initial project into production ($152 M – $CDN), a short payback period and is scalable due to Search’s proprietary processing technology.

Cautionary Note: The preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them to enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.

About neo-CREOs (Adamas Intelligence – December 2016)

We consider neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium to be neo-CREOs because there is a high probability they will be in short supply by 2025, and they are vital to NdFeB magnets used widely in renewable power generation, electric mobility, and energy-efficient technologies. We consider terbium to be a neo-CREO because upon experiencing shortages of dysprosium, consumers in the magnet industry will rapidly consume available terbium supplies in its place for applications involving renewable power generation, electric mobility and energy efficient technologies. Lanthanum is considered a neo-CREO because there is a high probability it will be in short supply by 2025 and because it is widely used in catalytic converters and rechargeable batteries, and will be increasingly used as a thermal stabilizer by producers of poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) to minimize lead consumption and improve the energy efficiency of PVC and other processing equipment.

About NunatuKavut Community Council

The NunatuKavut Community Council (NCC) is the representative governing body for approximately 6,000 Inuit of south and central Labrador, collectively known as the Southern Inuit of NunatuKavut. NunatuKavut means “Our Ancient Land” in Inuktitut and is the traditional territory of the Southern Inuit.

