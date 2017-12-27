Security First International Holdings, Inc. to add digital financial assets to portfolio

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL–(Marketwired – December 27, 2017) – Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR) a company focused on providing innovative financial payment products and services to consumers globally today announced that it will be adding more blockchain technology assets to its holdings portfolio.

The company is currently the originator and manager of the MinuteCoin blockchain, MinuteCoin digital currency and operates the http://minutecoin.io faucet.

“With smart asset allocation, we have the potential to change this space entirely for investors.” said Brian Fowler, president of Security First International Holdings, Inc.

“We also plan on becoming an incubator for new blockchain technologies, which means that investors are not just investing in assets, they’re investing in innovation.”

A blockchain is a digitized, decentralized, public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions. Constantly growing as ‘completed’ blocks (the most recent transactions) are recorded and added to it in chronological order, it allows market participants to keep track of digital currency transactions without central recordkeeping. Each node (a computer connected to the network) gets a copy of the blockchain, which is downloaded automatically.

Originally developed as the accounting method for the virtual currency Bitcoin, blockchains — which use what’s known as distributed ledger technology (DLT) — are appearing in a variety of commercial applications today. Currently, the technology is primarily used to verify transactions, within digital currencies though it is possible to digitize, code and insert practically any document into the blockchain. Doing so creates an indelible record that cannot be changed; furthermore, the record’s authenticity can be verified by the entire community using the blockchain instead of a single centralized authority.

The company is currently in the process of becoming current with its filing with OTC Markets and providing shareholders and potential investors with full transparency.

About Security First Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR)

Security First International Holdings is a company focused on providing innovative financial payment products and services to consumers globally. We provide new possibilities for the digital commerce market through technology and platforms that will create a meaningful financial impact on all consumers.