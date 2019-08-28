Wednesday, August 28, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Segra International to be a Lead Genetics Partner in Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace Technologies Pilot Traceability Program for Medical Cannabis

Segra International to be a Lead Genetics Partner in Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace Technologies Pilot Traceability Program for Medical Cannabis

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Emerald Health Therapeutics Announces $25 Million Convertible Debenture Unit Financing
Sunstone earns 51% ownership in the Bramaderos gold-copper project in Ecuador