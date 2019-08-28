Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Segra International to be a Lead Genetics Partner in Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace Technologies Pilot Traceability Program for Medical Cannabis Segra International to be a Lead Genetics Partner in Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace Technologies Pilot Traceability Program for Medical Cannabis CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVaxil Bio Licenses P-Esbp for Targeted Cancer Therapy from BGN Technologies, the Technology Transfer Company of Ben-Gurion University, IsraelCUV Ventures Corp. EZPay Costa Rica Definitive Agreement for RevoluPAY® Remittance Deliveries to Costa RicaSouthGobi Announces Termination of Mining Licenses for the Soumber Deposit