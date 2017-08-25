SelectCore Ltd. Announces Name and Ticker Change to Reflect Pivot Into Cryptocurrency and Fintech

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SelectCore Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:SCG) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Fintech Select Ltd. The Company expects that the shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and ticker symbol “FTEC” upon the opening of the markets on Monday, August 28, 2017.

The name change better reflects the Company’s plans to implement software solutions the company has been developing to integrate cryptocurrency and other Fintech products to its existing prepaid card and POS platforms.

Soon to be released upgrades will enable the company to integrate mobile wallet technology enabling consumers to purchase and sell Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies.

The Company intends to integrate their proprietary crypto wallet technology to their prepaid card products allowing for seamless spending of cryptocurrencies.

Mohammad Abuleil, President and CEO, states, “These are exciting times for our Company as the interest in cryptocurrencies has grown exponentially over the past year and allows us to deploy our Fintech solutions that focus on simplicity that allows consumers to seamlessly participate in the crypto and Fintech economy. Our new name reflects our new corporate mission to utilize disruptive Fintech, Blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate their financial transactions.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Mohammad Abuleil email: mabuleil@selectcore.com