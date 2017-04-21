SelectCore Ltd. Served With Statement of Claim

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – SelectCore Ltd. (“SelectCore” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:SCG) announced today that it has been served by PACE Savings & Credit Union Limited (“PACE”) with a Statement of Claim filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the “Claim“).

The Claim relates to the shortfall of a secured cash pledge (“Secured Deposit”), as per the Special Account Agreement executed between the Company and All Trans Financial Services Credit Union Limited (“All Trans“), which was acquired by PACE. The Company has been disclosing this shortfall in its financial statements during the previous years.

The shortfall has been reduced on a regular basis by the different transaction and monthly fees that are usually charged to cards-as per cardholder agreements-and the Company has every intention to resolve this matter expeditiously.

Mohammad Abuleil, president of the Company, comments, “This has been a lingering situation over an extended period of time. The company is in a much better fiscal position to address the matter. It should be emphasized that this is a cash covenant scenario.”

About SelectCore

Established in 1999, SelectCore is a leading prepaid financial services provider and transaction processor for under-banked and underserved markets. From prepaid mobile top-up to stored-value cards and remittance solutions, SelectCore services a market of millions of under-banked consumers through its technology platforms and extensive retail distribution network. SelectCore is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SCG” (TSX VENTURE:SCG). SelectCore was ranked by Profit100 as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. SelectCore was also ranked one of North America’s fastest growing companies on Deloitte’s 2011 Technology Fast 500.

