SelectCore Ltd. Settles $2,749,000 in Legacy Business Debt for $478,000

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – SelectCore Ltd. (“SelectCore” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:SCG) is pleased to announce that it was able to settle debts of $2,749,000 related to its telecommunication business for an aggregate amount of $478,000 net.

The Company has successfully negotiated the discount and terms on the mentioned debt, and has funded the necessary payments. The full settled amount of $478,000 has been paid in full, with the last tranche was recently funded.

“The Company has strived to cleanse its balance sheet and will continue to do so, as a stronger balance sheet will enable SelectCore to achieve more corporate and governmental business,” stated Mohammad Abuleil, President of SelectCore.

About SelectCore

Established in 1999, SelectCore is a leading prepaid financial services provider and transaction processor for under-banked and underserved markets. From prepaid mobile top-up to stored-value cards and remittance solutions, SelectCore services a market of millions of under-banked consumers through its technology platforms and extensive retail distribution network. SelectCore is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SCG” (TSX VENTURE:SCG). SelectCore was ranked by Profit100 as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. SelectCore was also ranked one of North America’s fastest growing companies on Deloitte’s 2011 Technology Fast 500.

