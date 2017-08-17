Self-Driving System Leads to 3-Way Partnership

Thursday, August 17, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CBJ — Fiat Chrysler, BMW and Intel are combining forces in a triumvirate to develop an autonomous-driving system.

The companies say the system will be used by automakers worldwide to run self-driving vehicles. It will be flexible so automakers can keep their unique brand identities.

This is the latest in a number of international acquisitions and partnerships announced by automotive and technology companies as they look to be part of what is expected to be a very lucrative industry over the next decade and beyond.

Neither the specific responsibilities within the partnership nor the financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

