SelfStorageAuction.com Contributes to California Self Storage Association (CSSA) in Support of Two Legislation Reform Bills

PHOENIX, AZ–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – SelfStorageAuction.com recently made a significant financial donation to the California Self Storage Association (CSSA) in support of its lobbying efforts on two state legislation reform bills that deal with the advertisement of lien laws and requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Contributing to the successful passage of legislation that helps self storage operators and managers is a priority for SelfStorageAuction.com, an online auction platform that provides bidders with a centralized place to bid online for self storage auctions.

The first reform bill is AB1108, which is a lien law that would alter parts of the original California Self-Service Storage Facility Act to allow self storage facilities to use email as well as regular mail to contact renters who cannot pay their bills. This bill also would require the advertisement of lien auctions to be published either in newspapers or in any other media that is responsibility calculated to provide notice to potential buyers and the general public or both.

“When I first came up with the concept of combining Storage Auctions with an Ebay platform online in 2011, most people discounted the idea,” said SelfStorageAuction.com Founder Jim Grant. “The CSSA was always very supportive in my efforts by giving me suggestions and advice. SelfStorageAuction.com offers free automated online advertising for facilities to post their lien sales, and I know that this will be embraced by the California storage industry. We are honored and very fortunate to be a member of the CSSA and be able to help continue their future efforts for the self storage industry.”

The second legislation reform bill is AB1148, which is called the ADA Commercial Code 1938 Cleanup. This bill redefines commercial property “for the purposes of that provision as property that is offered for sale or lease to persons operating, or intending to operate, a place of public accommodation or facility to which the general public is invited at those premises.” Basically, this bill would allow self storage to be excluded from some of the obligations it currently falls under, relieving facilities of a significant burden.

“The CSSA is very grateful for the support from SelfStorageAuction.com,” said Erin King, CSSA’s executive director. “We are very proud of our legislative efforts as we believe they truly benefit the facility owners and the tenants.”

The CSSA estimates that the proposed changes to the law will help self storage operators save approximately $1,500 minimum each year.

Grant, who is the original conceptualizer and founder of online storage auctions, created the former online auction site Storage Battles in 2012 and merged it with the web site Storage Treasures in 2015. Grant recently launched SelfStorageAuction.com, a state-of-the-art platform that promotes online and live onsite auctions of delinquent storage units across the country. The mobile-friendly website combines the simplicity, reliability and exceptional customer service of the original platform with new features that ensure stability and are more user friendly.

About SelfStorageAuction.com

SelfStorageAuction.com is a free website that makes it easy and convenient to find online or live on-site auctions at participating self-storage facilities in North America, Canada and soon the UK and Australia. It provides self-storage facilities and auction bidders a full range of services in one convenient location. For more information, please go to www.selfstorageauction.com.

About CSSA

Founded in 2003 by independent storage operators, the CSSA has grown rapidly now serving over 500 storage owners, operators and vendors and totaling more than 3,000 storage locations. The CSSA also serves not only its members but the larger community as a whole through its philanthropic initiatives. Most notably CSSA’s charitable efforts go towards raising money for the 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization Kure It Cancer Research. To date, the CSSA has raised over $200K for ground breaking cancer research programs within world class institutions such as UC San Francisco in 2015. Additional information is available at www.californiaselfstorage.org