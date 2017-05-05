SEMAFO Announces Re-Election of Directors
MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - SEMAFO (TSX:SMF)(OMX:SMF) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2017, all directors nominated in the 2017 management proxy circular were re-elected. A total of 238,039,880 common shares or 73.27% of our issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
Detailed results are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Withheld
|% of Votes
Withheld
|Terence F. Bowles
|235,641,125
|99.95
|123,808
|0.05
|Benoit Desormeaux
|234,588,600
|99.50
|1,176,472
|0.50
|Flore Konan
|224,349,365
|95.16
|11,415,707
|4.84
|Jean Lamarre
|214,876,692
|91.14
|20,888,380
|8.86
|John LeBoutillier
|205,832,392
|87.30
|29,932,680
|12.70
|Gilles Masson
|232,650,458
|98.68
|3,114,614
|1.32
|Lawrence McBrearty
|233,164,203
|98.90
|2,600,869
|1.10
|Tertius Zongo
|224,927,466
|95.40
|10,837,606
|4.60
The proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors was approved:
|For:
|97.57%
|Withheld:
|2.43%
A resolution amending and restating SEMAFO’s Shareholder Rights Plan was approved:
|For:
|94.41%
|Against:
|5.59%
Additionally, the resolution to adopt By-law No. 2017-1 was approved:
|For:
|99.89%
|Against:
|0.11%
Finally, an advisory resolution on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation was approved.
|For:
|98.29%
|Against:
|1.71%
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the second half of 2018. SEMAFO’s strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on May 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time.
Robert LaValliere
Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations
Cell: +1 (514) 240 2780
[email protected]
Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
www.semafo.com