SEMAFO: Construction of Boungou Mine 87% Complete

MONTREAL, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) is pleased to announce that construction of the Boungou Mine in Burkina Faso is 87% complete, with first gold scheduled to be poured early in the third quarter of 2018. In a first step towards this milestone, the Corporation began commissioning activities on dry plant equipment this week. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Over the coming weeks, as construction continues, the crushing and reclaim circuit equipment required for initial production will undergo testing. The power plant, which was over 90% complete at the end of February, has been partially operational since early March.

As at February 28, 2018, the additional key achievements had been made:

Development on budget with US$182 million of the US$231 million capital expenditure incurred

Construction of the mine 87% complete

Completion of some 94% of structural steel and mechanical installation

Piping installation almost halfway complete

The tailings storage facility is more than 80% complete

Completion of over 90% of the power plant and fuel depot

Almost 65% of electrical and instrumentation installation has been completed

Completion of gold room and plant services has been advanced from the third quarter to the second quarter

The assay laboratory is operational

Pre-stripping 69% completed with 12.5 million of the projected 18 million tonnes extracted Ore extraction will commence in the coming weeks

1,818 personnel including contractors were employed on site, 85% of whom are Burkinabe

4.5 million man-hours (454 days) have been worked without lost-time injury

Power Plant Partially Operational

This photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dce567d5-4ffb-4204-ab47-6297c86e4e15

View of Grinding Circuit

This photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb1949ff-767f-467f-bec9-e0d800df6293

The table below presents the construction milestones for the Boungou Mine and their level of completion:

Table 1 – Construction Milestones as at February 28, 2018

This photo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57889d60-f5b4-4d29-8e96-038117fb5baf

To follow the construction progress, please view the following link to the Boungou Mine photo and video gallery on our website: http://www.semafo.com/English/news-and-media/Natougou-Media-Page/default.aspx

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO’s strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

