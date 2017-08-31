Semblant Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Shenzhen, China

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – Semblant, the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials for the electronics industry, has opened a dedicated Customer Innovation Center in Shenzhen, China. The opening of the new facility follows the adoption of Semblant’s MobileShield® waterproofing technology by multiple leading smartphone manufacturers in China, and the growth of additional vertical markets in Asia.

“We are excited to unveil our new Customer Innovation Center,” stated Simon McElrea, CEO of Semblant. “Shenzhen is the world’s epicenter for mobile phone manufacturing, both from an OEM and contract manufacturing perspective. With six factory instalments completed in China to date, and many more planned, we have established this facility to demonstrate all aspects of our high-volume solution to current and future customers.”

The Shenzhen center provides existing and prospective customers with unique insight into Semblant’s nanotechnology capabilities. The facility features full high-volume manufacturing lines, including state-of-the-art metrology, quality, safety, handling and maintenance systems, to enable engineering and operations managers to gain full hands-on experience. The site also provides product qualification and pilot-run services for a number of devices, in addition to providing turnkey partnership support and development services qualification to all of Semblant’s key customers.

In concert, the company has hired William Aw as Vice President of Asia Sales. Prior to joining Semblant, Aw led the sales organization in China, and Global Account organization for Greater Asia at Indium Corporation, a leading global supplier of advanced materials to the electronics, semiconductor and thin-film markets. He has over 30 years’ experience building businesses and sales organizations in materials and consumer electronics companies in the greater Asian market.

“I am delighted to join Semblant at a time of unprecedented expansion for the company,” stated Aw. “The consumer electronics waterproofing industry is at an inflection point in growth, and Semblant has the most proven material set and high-volume deployment model to service the market. We see tremendous opportunity for new products and new markets within China, and in the broader Asian region.”

About Semblant

Semblant is the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials in the electronics industry. The company’s unique nanoshield nanotechnology solutions, backed by a broad range of fundamental patents, have been designed specifically to protect electronic devices from liquid ingress, corrosion and many other forms of damage. This saves the industry billions of dollars each year in return and repair costs. Semblant’s nanocoatings are also environmentally friendly and release no hazardous materials in the manufacturing process. The company provides solutions to the mobile phone, wearable, enterprise computing, network infrastructure, medical device, automotive and space/military/aerospace markets, as well as the printed circuit board and semiconductor/semiconductor packaging industries.

For more information, visit us at www.semblant.com, on Twitter or on LinkedIn.