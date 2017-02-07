Semitech’s Multi-Mode PLC Platform Receives G3-PLC Certification

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA and IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 7, 2017) – Semitech Semiconductor, a leading provider of power line communications (PLC) solutions that enable the transformation of the electricity grid into a smart grid, today announced that its PLC reference design has been certified by the G3-PLC™ Alliance. The certification validates the performance of the platform and its conformance to G3-PLC specifications and assures interoperability when using Semitech’s solution in G3-PLC applications.

Technology that enables two-way communication between utilities and their customers is needed to make the power grid truly “smart.” The G3-PLC Alliance was formed to address the need for a ubiquitous power line communications standard. G3-PLC facilitates high-speed, highly reliable, long-range communication over the existing power grid. Alliance member Semitech is focused on producing cost-effective PLC designs with a high level of programmability to address a multitude of communication schemes and evolving standards.

The certified platform is built on Semitech’s multi-mode PLC modem, the SM2400, which is also certified for PRIME and supports several robust proprietary communication modes. The SM2400 is based on Semitech’s proprietary cost-effective, power-efficient yet programmable architecture that delivers a range of robust communication solutions addressing the diverse requirements of the Industrial IoT. This allows equipment developers to focus on a single platform and reutilize their R&D investments across multiple projects while tailoring the connectivity for specific application needs via different firmware loads.

Semitech’s SM2400 platform addresses the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC), American Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Japanese Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) profiles defined by the G3-PLC Alliance. It is certified both as PAN Device and as PAN Concentrator for CENELEC, and is being certified for FCC and ARIB bands in the coming months.

“Semitech is committed to enabling the smart grid — as well as industrial IoT applications — through reliable, cost-effective and secure communication technologies,” noted Zeev Collin, CEO of Semitech Semiconductor. “Achieving G3-PLC certification is a milestone moment for us.”

The SM2400 is currently shipping in volume, having been brought to market with assistance from the Australian Government Department of Industry, Innovation and Science’s Entrepreneurs’ Programme. Samples and evaluation kits are available through Semitech and its sales partners. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com and follow Semitech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Semitech Semiconductor

Semitech Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor and IP company leading in the development of wireless and power line communication solutions for the Industrial IoT. Semitech’s devices are used for machine-to-machine communications in applications such as smart meters, micro-inverters, street light controllers, and other remotely monitored and controlled industrial equipment. Semitech operates in Southern California and in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com.