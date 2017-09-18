Senator Minerals Announces up to $5,000,000 Financing at $1.60 per Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:SNR) (OTC:SNRAF) (Frankfurt:T1KA) (“Senator” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that following completion of its acquisition of the Carter Lake Uranium Project, the Company has received expressions of interest in additional financing. To address this interest the board has elected to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 common shares, at a price of $1.60 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.

Tim Fernback, President of the Company, commented: “We are very pleased with the interest the market has shown in the development of the Company. The initial interest we have received in providing additional financing at these levels is a testament to the confidence we are seeing from the investment community. This financing will allow us to fund the 2017 work program on both Carter Lake and Patterson Northeast (PNE) and to look at other potential strategic acquisitions in the region.”

In connection with the placement, the Company may pay fees to eligible finders who introduce subscribers to the Company. All common shares issued on completion of the placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. Completion of the placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

