Senator Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed Financing at a 30% Premium to Original Terms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senator Minerals Inc. (TSXV:SNR) (OTC:SNRAF) (Frankfurt:T1KA) (“Senator” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its fully subscribed financing for gross proceeds of $2,500,000. Due to strong market interest the Company increased the price of the financing by 30%, from $1.00 to $1.30 per share. The Company issued 1,923,077 common shares on closing of the financing.

When commenting on the closing of the financing, Tim Fernback, President of Senator said, “We are very pleased with the strong interest we have received from the investment community, not only in our ability to close the financing at a 30% premium to the original terms, but also in how the support reflects investor confidence in the development of the Company. We are very excited about the work programs we are currently running and look forward to providing the investment community with progress reports as they come available.”

Proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the Company’s ongoing exploration efforts, including survey work at the Company’s Patterson Northeast (PNE) Uranium Project, and for ongoing due diligence at the Carter Lake Uranium Project, both located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. All common shares issued in connection with the financing are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

About Senator Minerals Inc.

Senator Minerals is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm’s-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson Northeast (PNE) Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world. The PNE Project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0’s Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE Project was last explored in 2013 with an Alpha-Track radon cup survey, and in June, 2014, with a 5.7-line-kilometre DC resistivity survey, the latter performed by Patterson Geophysics.

For further information contact Tim Fernback at 604-340-3774.

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.