Senator Minerals Completes Deployment of Radon Gas Sensors at PNE Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:SNR) (OTC:SNRAF) (Frankfurt:T1KA) (“Senator” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the deployment of Alpha Track radon gas sensors in an array over the Patterson Northeast (PNE) Conductive Zone, which was previously confirmed by both airborne and ground geophysical surveys, most recently a DC Resistivity survey undertaken jointly with Fission 3.0 Corp. and completed by Patterson Geophysics Inc.

In all, the target area is being inspected with 184 radon gas cups that will be retrieved and subsequently assayed in approximately three weeks. Anomalous radon gas, which is a product of uranium decay, gives a direct correlation to the presence of subsurface uranium. In 2014, Fission 3.0 drill tested the A1 conductor—located to the west and which is interpreted to be strongly related to Senator’s PNE Conductive Zone—and encountered anomalous uranium at depth.

Concurrently, the Company’s field crew is in the process of completing a radon gas survey of the Carter Lake Uranium Project, which adjoins to the south the Hook Lake Project, owned jointly by Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%), AREVA Resources Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Cameco Corp. (39.5%), the latter of which is the largest uranium producer in the world. The principal targets at Hook Lake are in essence highly similar to those being investigated at Senator’s Carter Lake Project: northeast trending sub-surface conductive anomalies residing within structural faults. Drilling at Hook Lake has already tested positive for uranium mineralization.

About the Patterson Northeast (PNE) Uranium Project

The PNE Project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0’s Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE project is located approximately 163 kilometres north of the town of La Loche, and approximately 48 kilometres south of the decommissioned Cluff Lake mine site. The project is accessible by ground vehicle from La Ronge via Saskatchewan Highways 2, 155, 165 and 955.

About Senator Minerals Inc.

Senator Minerals is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm’s-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson Northeast (PNE) Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world. The PNE Project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0’s Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE Project was last explored in 2013 with an Alpha-Track radon cup survey, and in June, 2014, with a 5.7-line-kilometre DC resistivity survey, the latter performed by Patterson Geophysics.

Peter Born, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information within this news release.

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

