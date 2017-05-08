Senator Minerals Engages Canexplor Management to Oversee Athabasca Exploration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 8, 2017) - Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SNR)(OTC:SNRAF)(FRANKFURT:T1KA) (“Senator” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canexplor Management Ltd. (“Canexplor”) to oversee the exploration of its Patterson North East Project, located on the west side of the Athabasca Basin. Canexplor, a full-service exploration provider, with extensive experience in both Canada and the United States, provides and manages a broad range of exploration activities including physical sampling, ground geophysical surveys and diamond drilling. Canexplor has particular expertise in uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin and is well-integrated with local resources. In 2016, Canexplor completed exploration of the Gulch Mine, on the northeast shore of Lake Athabasca, and the Key Lake Road Project, where a new radioactive zone was discovered.

Tim Fernback, President and CEO said, “We are excited to engage Canexplor Management for this work program. We will be working with the Canexplor team over the next few weeks to define the extent and timing of our program in the Athabasca basin.”

Senator Minerals is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm’s-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson North East (PNE) uranium project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world.

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

