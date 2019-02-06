Seneca closing at 1:30 p.m. today

Wednesday, February 6, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Toronto, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Due to inclement weather, all Seneca campuses will close Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. All afternoon classes, evening Continuing Education classes and campus activities are cancelled. 

Seneca’s child care centres will remain open until all children are picked up. Shuttle buses continue to run until 1:30 p.m.

Seneca expects to be open tomorrow. Any updates will be posted on our websiteTwitter and Facebook.

