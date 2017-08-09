Seneca financial planning program first graduate-level program in Canada to be approved by the Canadian Securities Institute (CSI)

Toronto, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca is the first postsecondary institution in Canada to have a graduate-level program in financial planning approved by the Canadian Securities Institute (CSI).

The Financial Planning graduate certificate program offered through Seneca’s School of Accounting & Financial Services has been approved as an educational path leading to the CSI’s Personal Financial Planner (PFP®) designation.

“CSI’s approval of Seneca’s graduate-level financial planning program as a pathway to the PFP® designation is recognition that our graduates are well prepared to begin their financial services careers,” says Karen Murkar, Chair of Seneca’s School of Accounting & Financial Services. “This is a tremendous advantage for our students and we’re thrilled that they will now be able to fast-track toward becoming PFPs.”

Seneca’s programs prepare students to build careers in the financial services sector, including banking, insurance, securities, financial crime analysis, and compliance. Students who complete the Financial Planning graduate certificate will now qualify to write the Applied Financial Planning Certification exam, which is required to earn the PFP® designation. Graduates from the Seneca program are also eligible to apply for the Certificate in Financial Services Advice (CFSA) offered through CSI. The CFSA is an industry-recognized certificate program required for a number of roles in the financial services industry.

“We’re very pleased to partner with such a large and respected Canadian postsecondary institution. The Personal Financial Planner (PFP®) designation is a great asset for students who want to build careers in the financial services industry,” says Marie Muldowney, Managing Director, CSI. “The PFP® program provides them with the skills and knowledge they need to work in the industry and to give financial planning advice to clients. It’s gratifying to know that, through our partnership with Seneca, we can help students interested in this field to achieve their career goals faster.”

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES INSTITUTE

The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI) is Canada’s leading provider of financial services education and credentials. Valued for its expertise in Canada and abroad, CSI offers more than 150 courses, such as the well-known Canadian Securities Course (CSC®), twelve certificate programs, popular specialized financial designations, such as PFP®, CIM®, CIWM , MTI®, and the Fellow of CSI (FCSI®). CSI operates as part of the Training and Certification arm of Moody’s Analytics. For more information, please visit www.csi.ca.

ABOUT SENECA

With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough, Seneca offers degrees, diplomas, certificates and graduate programs renowned for their quality and respected by employers. It is one of the largest comprehensive colleges in Canada, offering nearly 300 full-time, part-time and online programs. Combining the highest academic standards with work-integrated and applied learning, expert teaching faculty and the latest technology ensure Seneca graduates are career-ready.

