Seneca graduate Neil Hetherington wins Premier’s Award for Business

Daily Bread Food Bank CEO chosen from 17 nominees to receive prestigious award

Toronto, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seneca graduate Neil Hetherington is the recipient of the 2018 province-wide college award for Business. The award was presented last night by Dr. Merrillee Fullerton, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities at the annual Premier’s Awards gala recognizing college graduates who have made significant contributions to their communities and achieved excellence in their careers.

Hetherington is the CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank — the largest food bank in Canada. Hetherington was previously the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Toronto and New York City as well as Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services.

“The entire Seneca community is extremely proud of Neil,” said Seneca President David Agnew. “Neil has dedicated his life to making a difference and we are delighted that his Seneca education laid the foundation for him to become a North American leader in the non-profit sector. A Seneca graduate is career-ready and prepared to be a fully participating global citizen. Neil is a shining example of our 200,000-strong alumni.”

A graduate of Seneca’s Building Construction Regulations Administration program, Hetherington was named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 and was also awarded Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals.

“I am humbled by the Premier’s Award and am grateful for all of those at Seneca who have supported me over the years,” said Hetherington. “It is my hope that seeing me receive this award lights a spark in the imagination of a current student who will see the need, value and reward in community engagement work.”

The Premier’s Awards honour the important social and economic contribution college graduates make in Ontario and throughout the world. The Awards were launched in 1992 to mark the 25th anniversary of Ontario’s colleges and are administered by Colleges Ontario.

Presented annually in seven categories, the recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by Ontario’s 24 colleges. Nominees must demonstrate outstanding career success related to their college experience and have made a significant contribution to their community.

Other Seneca 2018 Premier’s Award nominees included:

Dr. Shawna Lee , Professor, Early Childhood Education, nominated for Apprenticeship award

, Professor, Early Childhood Education, nominated for Apprenticeship award Phillip Jang , Professor, Social Service Work, nominated for Community Services award

, Professor, Social Service Work, nominated for Community Services award Traci Melchor , TV correspondent and host, nominated for Creative Arts and Design award

, TV correspondent and host, nominated for Creative Arts and Design award Jodi Garner , regenerative medicine researcher, nominated for Health Sciences award

, regenerative medicine researcher, nominated for Health Sciences award Isabel Kanaan , actor, nominated for Recent Graduate award

, actor, nominated for Recent Graduate award Dean Sela, pilot and flight instructor, nominated for Technology award

Since 1992, 10 Seneca alumni have received the Premier’s Award, including Hetherington. A distinguished panel of leaders from government, arts, community service and business was assembled to judge this year’s awards.

