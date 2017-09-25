Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | SentinelOne Introduces Splunk App for Threat Detection and Response SentinelOne Introduces Splunk App for Threat Detection and Response SentinelOne Introduces Splunk App for Threat Detection and Response RecommendedTrifacta Featured as the Data Wrangling Solution for the Leidos Collaborative Advanced Analytics & Data Sharing PlatformCity of Buffalo, NY Partners With Socrata on New Open Data Portal to Increase Transparency and Access to DataTelkonet Continues EcoSmart International Expansion with Hyatt(R) Bogota Selection