Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results From its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX:SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2018 (the “Meeting”).

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent Victor Mashaal 1,754,635 99.10% 15,863 0.90% Ronald G. Assaf 1,759,634 99.39% 10,864 0.61% David E. Basner 1,759,698 99.39% 10,800 0.61% Frank Daniel 1,754,635 99.10% 15,863 0.90% Jeffrey Jonas 1,759,698 99.39% 10,800 0.61% Richard Mashaal 1,753,635 99.05% 16,863 0.95%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.