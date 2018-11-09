Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.5 million or $0.92 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $75.0 million or $27.10 per share for the same period in 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $12.1 million or $4.46 per share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $165.5 million or $59.74 per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|09/30/2018
|09/30/2017
|09/30/2018
|09/30/2017
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
|$2.5
|$75.0
|$12.1
|$165.5
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$0.92
|$27.10
|$4.46
|$59.74
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
Tel: (514) 281-8082
