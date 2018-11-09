Friday, November 9, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

CBJ Newsmakers

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.5 million or $0.92 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $75.0 million or $27.10 per share for the same period in 2017.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $12.1 million or $4.46 per share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $165.5 million or $59.74 per share the prior year.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
   
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  09/30/2018 09/30/2017 09/30/2018 09/30/2017
         
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $2.5 $75.0 $12.1 $165.5 
         
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $0.92 $27.10 $4.46 $59.74

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
Tel: (514) 281-8082         

 

Recommended
ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Imagination Park Entertainment Inc.
Avrupa Closes First Tranche of Private Placement and Begins Drilling Program at Alvalade, Portugal