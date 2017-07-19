Sephora SEA Digital Partners with Adyen to Offer UnionPay SecurePlus to customers of www.sephora.hk

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Jul 19, 2017) – Adyen, the leading payments technology company, today announced its collaboration with Sephora SEA Digital to offer UnionPay SecurePlus to customers of www.sephora.hk. Customers of Sephora’s online store in Hong Kong will become the first-ever-shoppers to use UnionPay SecurePlus, a new offering from UnionPay International. SecurePlus allows credit and debit payments to occur within the merchant site, allowing a more seamless and secure payment flow. Currently, Sephora’s online stores across Asia Pacific are equipped to accept UnionPay debit and credit card payments.

“We are excited to work together with Adyen to offer our new solution, UnionPay SecurePlus to www.sephora.hk‘s customers. Online payment solutions are an integral part of our product portfolio, and UnionPay SecurePlus ensures our cardholders a safe and convenient online payment experience. Being able to launch SecurePlus on an established and global retail platform such as www.sephora.hk is a boon for UnionPay cardholders,” said Shuan Ghaidan, Director of Products, UnionPay International.

With more than 6.5 billion cards issued worldwide, UnionPay is one of the world’s largest card networks and a preferred payment method for many shoppers globally. In line with current UnionPay solutions, SecurePlus will also enable easier access to recurring payments for both credit cards and debit cards.

“We have been working with Adyen to process payments on our online site across six markets in South East Asia. Building on our partnership with Adyen, we are able to tap onto their expertise on-ground. As validation of Adyen’s local know-how and our close working relationship, we are thrilled to be the first retailer to offer UnionPay SecurePlus on our e-commerce site in Hong Kong. We look forward to continue delivering a seamless shopping experience for our customers in the city,” said Alexis Horowitz-Burdick, Managing Director of Sephora SEA Digital.

The UnionPay SecurePlus offering is complemented by Adyen’s comprehensive end-to-end solution for Sephora SEA Digital in Asia Pacific. Adyen also provides www.sephora.hk with the necessary tools to gather customer insights from transactions as well as prevent fraud.

“Brands like Sephora SEA put the customer at the center of the online experience and work hard to ensure a frictionless ecommerce experience. Trusted, seamless payment options via any device is key to delivering a great customer experience,” said Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific, Adyen. “Adyen is proud to partner with global minded merchants like Sephora SEA to reach new consumers around the world.”

As a global acquirer for UnionPay International in all major markets, Adyen offers a full service UnionPay solution, including reconciliation, reporting and settlement services.

For more information about Adyen’s partnership with UnionPay, please go to https://www.adyen.com/blog/accept-unionpay-secureplus-with-adyen or visit Adyen’s dedicated UnionPay page at https://www.adyen.com/payment-methods/unionpay.

About Adyen

Adyen is the technology company reinventing payments for the global economy. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 8 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, L’Oreal and Burberry.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 1500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 162 countries and regions with issuance in 42 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

About Sephora and Sephora.hk

Founded in 1970, Sephora is a visionary beauty-retail concept founded in France by Dominique Mandonnaud.

In 2008, Sephora made its debut in SEA by launching its first retail store in Singapore. Presently, Sephora SEA operates an expanding base of over 200 stores across South East Asia including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. In 2015, Sephora acquired Luxola and established its presence as a beauty e-tailer in the respective markets along with Philippines and New Zealand. In 2016, it launched www.sephora.hk.

Sephora SEA carries international brands such as Kat Von D Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, as well as cult brands like Tarte and Urban Decay to beauty consumers across Asia-Pacific. Amidst these brands are Sephora Collection and Zoeva, both exclusive to selected Sephora SEA markets regionally. More exciting new launches are also in the pipeline.