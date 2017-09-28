Serinus Energy Announces Board Appointment

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Serinus Energy Inc. (“Serinus”, “SEN” or the “Company”) (TSX:SEN) (WARSAW:SEN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James (Jim) Causgrove as an independent member of the board of directors. Mr. Causgrove is a professional engineer with over 40 years of experience in the oil & gas industry. His experience includes senior management roles in Chevron Canada Resources and Pengrowth Corporation. The board of directors of the Company welcomes Jim to the board and looks forward to his contributions to the Company.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

