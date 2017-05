Serinus Reports Voting Results from AGM

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) - Serinus Energy Inc. (“Serinus“, “SEN” or the “Company“) (TSX:SEN)(WARSAW:SEN) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders (“AGM“) held on May 31, 2017, each of the nominees proposed as directors in its Proxy Statement and Information Circular dated April 28, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company.

Voting Results

The results of the vote for directors are as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Jeffrey Auld 92,153,405 99.96 % 38,020 0.04 % Sebastian Kulczyk 92,153,584 99.96 % 37,841 0.04 % Helmut J. Langanger 92,189,332 100.00 % 2,103 0.00 % Dominik Libicki 92,153,584 99.96 % 37,841 0.04 % Lukasz Rędziniak 92,153,584 99.96 % 37,841 0.04 % Evgenij Iorich 92,189,322 100.00 % 2,103 0.00 % Eleanor Barker 92,189,322 100.00 % 2,103 0.00 % Duncan Nightingale 92,189,322 100.00 % 2,103 0.00 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com).

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company’s projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial, political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company’s published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.