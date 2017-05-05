Sernova Receives Approval to Extend Term of Warrants

LONDON, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Sernova Corp. (TSX VENTURE:SVA)(OTCQB:SEOVF)(FRANKFURT:PSH), a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, to extend the expiry date of 5,745,633 share purchase warrants that are exercisable to purchase up to 5,745,633 common shares of Sernova at an exercise price of $0.30 per share, from May 8, 2017 to November 8, 2017. The Company also obtained approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of 3,043,256 share purchase warrants that are exercisable to purchase up to 3,043,256 common shares of Sernova at an exercise price of $0.30 per share, from May 14, 2017 to November 14, 2017.

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged, including the exercise period, as extended, being subject to abridgement on 30 days notice to holders in the event that the twenty-day volume weighted price of the Company’s shares exceeds $0.50.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine Company developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins or hormones missing or in short supply within the body. Sernova is developing the Cell Pouch™, an implantable medical device and therapeutic cells (donor, xenogeneic or stem cell derived therapeutic cells) which then release proteins and/or hormones as required.

