Sernova to Participate at the Biotech Showcase 2018 Healthcare Partnering Conference

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sernova Corp (TSX-V:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE:PSH), a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, today announced that Dr. Philip Toleikis, Sernova’s President and CEO, will be participating at the 10th annual Biotech Showcase Conference in San Francisco, CA. Sernova’s focus will be on meeting with potential partners for its developing technologies.

“We see this gathering of international pharmaceutical executives as an excellent opportunity to have new and ongoing discussions with potential industry partners, especially given the recent clearance by FDA to initiate Sernova’s US clinical study of our novel implantable Cell Pouch device with therapeutic cells as a next step regenerative medicine treatment for diabetes. We will be discussing Sernova’s regenerative medicine platform including our clinical trial for patients with type 1 diabetes and our product development advancements,” remarked Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp is a clinical stage regenerative medicine Company developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins or hormones missing or in short supply within the body. Sernova is developing the Cell Pouch, an implantable medical device and therapeutic cells (donor, xenogeneic or stem cell derived therapeutic cells) which then release proteins and/or hormones as required. Sernova’s Cell Pouch and therapeutic cell technologies have shown therapeutic cell survival and efficacy in a vascularized tissue environment without the issue of fibrosis, a particular problem for many implantable medical devices.

Forward Looking Information

