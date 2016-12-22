Sernova to Present Corporate and JDRF-Sponsored Clinical Trial Update at the Biotech Showcase(TM) 2017 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

LONDON, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 22, 2016) - Sernova Corp. (TSX VENTURE:SVA)(OTCQB:SEOVF)(FRANKFURT:PSH), a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Philip Toleikis, Sernova’s President and CEO, will present an update on the company’s corporate and business strategy at the 9th annual Biotech Showcase Conference in San Francisco, CA. This important conference brings together global industry leaders, emerging companies and key members of the pharmaceutical and investment community.

“We are presenting Sernova’s corporate and strategic regenerative medicine approach including details of our upcoming JDRF-sponsored Phase I/II clinical trial for patients with type 1 diabetes as well as product development advancements during the industry’s largest conglomerate of annual healthcare conferences and arguably the most important healthcare investment symposia in the industry,” remarked Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO.

“With Sernova anticipating upcoming release of information pertaining to its industry partnerships, and collaborations, this is an excellent opportunity to highlight the company’s progress and future direction,” added Dr. Toleikis.

The presentation will occur January 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hilton San Francisco, Union Square, 333 O’Farrell St, Ballroom Level, Room 7.

About Biotech Showcase™

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and potential partners in one place during the course of one of the industry’s largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this critical week which is widely viewed as setting the tone for the coming year.

Biotech Showcase delegates include investors in private and public companies, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals, as well as biopharmaceutical and life science company executives Now in its ninth year, Biotech Showcase is expected to attract upwards of 2,000 attendees. The meeting is being held January 9-11, 2017 in San Francisco, CA at the Hilton, San Francisco, Union Square.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp is a clinical stage regenerative medicine Company developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins or hormones missing or in short supply within the body. Sernova is developing the Cell Pouch™, an implantable medical device and therapeutic cells (donor, xenogeneic or stem cell derived therapeutic cells) which then release proteins and/or hormones as required.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Sernova believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which include our beliefs about the functionality of the Cell Pouch and our cell technologies, are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Sernova’s management on the date such statements were made. Sernova expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.