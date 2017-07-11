Services Marketplace Expands Beyond Toronto

TORONTO, July 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JustGotThat! started with a pilot project in Liberty Village in November, 2016. By March, 2017, the marketplace for on demand services officially launched in Toronto. We are pleased to announce further expansion into the Greater Toronto Area, including Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

“This expansion is intended to make the marketplace a destination for everyone in the GTA. The pain associated with buying and booking services isn’t exclusive to the downtown core. In fact, the challenges are often exacerbated in the surrounding areas when you add commute times to the limited time we have to get things done,” explained CEO and Founder, Will O’Brien.

The company has been actively reviewing service providers that provide local services to these additional communities and marketing and awareness has begun in earnest. JustGotThat! offers a marketplace for home, auto, health and beauty services and intends to be a one stop shop for discerning buyers who want to buy with confidence. The marketplace offers consumers views into services, pricing, availability, reviews and more.

“We want to provide a marketplace that allows local partners to connect with consumers in their community. In addition, we want to provide an open, transparent environment where consumers can make informed decisions about who they award their business to,” commented Shea Morrison, Director Business Development.

Consumers can find, book and pay online for the services they need, when they need them, all backed with a customer satisfaction guarantee.

About JustGotThat!

JustGotThat! is an easy way for people to access local, available services and have them delivered at a time and place convenient to both consumers and service providers. More information can be found at www.justgotthat.com.

CONTACT: If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Will O'Brien at 416.520.7400 or email at info@justgotthat.com.