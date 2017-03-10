Servus Credit Union Receives Award for Management Excellence

EDMONTON, AB–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) – Servus Credit Union has been recognized as a member of Canada’s 50 Best Managed Platinum Club for the eighth year in a row. The platinum award was presented by Deloitte during Servus’ Annual General Meeting on March 8, 2017.

“We are thrilled to be designated as a member of the Platinum Club again this year,” says Garth Warner, President & Chief Executive Officer of Servus Credit Union. “With the hardships faced in Alberta this year our team has come together helping each other and our members. Our employees’ hard work and commitment to excellence are the reason we have continued to receive the Platinum award year after year.”

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is the country’s leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $10 million.

Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

