Servus hosts international Women’s Mentorship Program visitor from Uganda

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Servus Credit Union’s Morinville branch will play host to Josephine Victo Namyalo of Uganda, from September 21 to 30, 2017 as she visits to learn about credit union operations in Canada. Ms. Namyalo will visit several Servus branches and meet with Servus executives to learn about products, services and management approaches she can apply to her own credit union in Uganda.

Ms. Namyalo is the Manager of the Lubaga North Savings and Credit Co-operative Society, located in Mengo Town in the Ugandan capital of Kampala. During her time with Servus she hopes to learn about member growth and retention strategies, savings programs, credit evaluation and creating partnerships with other organizations, especially those that help women.

“Servus is pleased to show Josephine our operations and to support the growth of credit unions and women leadership internationally,” said Gail Stepanik-Keber, Chief Brand, Digital Banking and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Servus. “For the past six years Servus has hosted women credit union leaders here and sent Servus employees on international credit union management coaching assignments. We always learn as much as we teach, which is a great advantage of the cooperative business model.”

Ms. Namyalo is among a number of women credit union leaders from Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Swaziland and the Philippines attending the Women’s Mentorship Program organized by the Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada. They are paired up with ten host credit unions across Canada to learn about day-to-day operations, policies and services. Since 2002, 219 women leaders from 19 countries in Africa and Asia have improved their knowledge and skills through the program.

Kym Moore, Branch Manager at Servus’s Morinville location, will be Ms. Namyalo’s official host. Her itinerary will include visits to Servus branches in Morinville, Jasper and Stony Plain, plus Servus Corporate Centre to meet executives and senior managers in areas such as credit and deposits.

