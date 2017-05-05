Seven Generations Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (“Seven Generations” or “7G“) (TSX:VII) reports director election results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held May 4, 2017 (the “Meeting“). All of the proposed nominees were elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
294,134,709 class A common shares (being 83.92% of the shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting) were represented at the Meeting. The voting results are set forth below:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Nominee
|Number
|Percentage
(%)
|Number
|Percentage
(%)
|C. Kent Jespersen
|290,091,947
|99.86
|397,954
|0.14
|Patrick Carlson
|289,895,691
|99.80
|594,210
|0.20
|Marty Proctor
|287,724,883
|99.05
|2,765,018
|0.95
|Kevin Brown
|288,588,621
|99.35
|1,901,280
|0.65
|Avik Dey
|266,665,619
|91.80
|23,824,282
|8.20
|Harvey Doerr
|289,330,998
|99.60
|1,158,903
|0.40
|Paul Hand
|290,468,927
|99.99
|20,974
|0.01
|Dale Hohm
|289,752,513
|99.75
|737,388
|0.25
|W.J. (Bill) McAdam
|290,333,897
|99.95
|156,004
|0.05
|Kaush Rakhit
|288,347,494
|99.26
|2,142,407
|0.74
|M. Jacqueline (Jackie) Sheppard
|289,024,009
|99.50
|1,465,892
|0.50
|Jeff van Steenbergen
|288,348,013
|99.26
|2,141,888
|0.74
All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by 7G’s shareholders. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Further information on Seven Generations is available on the company’s website: www.7genergy.com.
Chris Law
Chief Financial Officer
403-767-0752
Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
Brian Newmarch
Vice President, Capital Markets
403-767-0752
[email protected]
Media Relations: Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
Alan Boras
Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations
403-767-0772
[email protected]
www.7genergy.com