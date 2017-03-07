SGD Holdings, Ltd Looks Toward Expansion Into Colorado With Addition of New Member of Board of Directors

VENTURA, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 7, 2017) – SGD Holdings, Ltd (OTC PINK: SGDH) announced today that Delmar Janovec, CEO of CannaGrow Holdings (OTC PINK: CGRW), has joined the Board of Directors of SGD Holdings, Inc as the company looks toward opportunities in Colorado.

Harry Johansing, CEO, states, “We are excited to have Mr. Janovec join with the company to help us locate and develop opportunities in Colorado. With the ongoing success he has realized in the Cannabis Industry and the contacts he has developed along the way, I am certain that his expertise will be of great benefit as we look to Colorado for additional revenue streams. As always, shareholder value is of the utmost importance and we will keep shareholders updated with any and all progress.”

Delmar Janovec added, “I am pleased to be called upon to join the SGD Holdings team to successfully guide them toward new endeavors in the Colorado Cannabis Industry. In my working through the construction and licensing process at the CannaGrow Holdings build to suit lease at Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility #1, a large number of contacts and attractive prospects were collected; now it is time to revisit some of those opportunities.”

About EcoPaper, Inc.:

After developing an innovative and an economically feasible option for removing a portion of the more than 230,000 tons of agro-industrial waste generated annually by Costa Rica alone, EcoPaper, Inc. became among the first companies worldwide to create and implement processes for manufacturing and bringing to market tree-free, eco-friendly, beautiful, sustainable paper products of superior quality created from exotic tropical fibers. Founded by Harry Johansing, EcoPaper is proud that every sheet of EcoPaper product is smooth, acid-free, durable, chemical-free, and caringly manufactured.

Forward-Looking Statements: The statements in the press release that relate to the Company’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from acquisitions or actions in development, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this document may also contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to, future capital needs, changes and delays in plans and schedules, or market acceptance. SGD Holdings, Ltd. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.