SHARC Energy Signs Development Agreement with Silica Desarrollos, S.A.P.I. de C.V. on a Real Estate Project in San Pedro, México

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into the Mexican market with a Collaboration Agreement (“Agreement”) with Silica Desarrollos, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“Silica”) on a 145,312 sq. ft. building, which will be part of the residential and commercial project called Arboleda Project (“Arboleda”), located in San Pedro, Garza García, Nuevo Leon, México.

Under the terms of the agreement Silica will work with SHARC on scoping out, engineering and installing a SHARC™ technology system on the project with a sustainability level equivalent to the “LEED Gold” certification for tenant OUM Wellness (“OUM”), who is focused on the realization of activities to promote the well-being of people. For this purpose, OUM will have facilities focused on leisure, personal growth and physical exercise.

SHARC and Silica will design, engineer and install two Piranha™ T10 Systems into the OUM building to become the first building in Latin America with the Net Zero Energy Building (“NZEB”) certification. Delivery and installation of the units will occur in the first half of 2019.

Lynn Mueller, CEO, SHARC Energy Systems commented, “By participating in this project, SHARC reaffirms its commitment to investors, families and the general community, in maintaining a strategy to move the company into new markets like México with a shared benefit that improves communities through the SHARC energy systems while fostering comprehensive green real estate development.”

About Silica Desarrollos, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Silica Desarrollos S.A.P.I. de C.V. is the Private Equity Fund entity which funds all of Arboleda’s Master Plan Projects . Silica works with Capital Natural who is the General Partner and One Development Group is a Limited Partner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff93d003-9d40-4380-9856-b31eb125dddb

About Arboleda Project

Located in the heart of San Pedro, Arboleda is an innovative and flexible project that returns to the origins of a peaceful community life without surrendering the comforts and facilities of the contemporary city. The master planned community was designed in collaboration with 22 international firms and led by world renowned architect César Pelli, founder of Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, who has designed some of the world’s tallest buildings and other major urban landmarks.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

