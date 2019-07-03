Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | SHARC International Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units SHARC International Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPieridae Grants Common Shares & OptionsTNDC to Provide Fibre Optic Communication to Iskut and Dease Lake in Northwest British ColumbiaElement Fleet Management Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call