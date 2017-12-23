Shareholder Reports Updated Equity Interest in MPX Bioceutical Corporation

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naser Bin Butti Almheiri (the “Acquiror“), of Marina Villa No. 68, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, announces that the Acquiror sold an aggregate of 7,802,000 common shares (collectively, the “Shares“) of MPX Bioceutical Corporation (the “Issuer“) of 5255 Yonge Street, Suite 701, Toronto, ON M2N 6P4, in the amounts, on the dates and for the consideration set forth below (collectively, the “Dispositions” and any one of such Dispositions, a “Disposition“):

Date of Sale Shares Sold Consideration per Share (CDN$) Aggregate Consideration (CDN$) Dec. 18, 2017 950,000 0.40 380,000.00 Dec. 19, 2017 898,500 0.40 359,400.00 Dec. 20, 2017 3,805,000 0.4040 1,537,220.00 Dec. 21, 2017 2,148,500 0.41328 887,932.08 TOTAL 7,802,000 3,164,552.08

The sales of the Shares took place through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The sale of 2,148,500 Shares on December 21, 2017 by the Acquiror triggered the requirement to file the early warning report to which this press release relates, as the aggregate Dispositions at that time exceeded 2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Prior to the first Disposition on December 18, 2017, the Acquiror controlled and directed 32,923,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer on the date hereof. After the last Disposition on December 15, 2017, the Acquiror controlled and directed 25,121,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 7% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer on the date hereof.

The Acquiror, through Al Sidra Commercial Investments LLC, a company wholly owned and controlled by the Acquiror and his spouse, disposed ownership of the Shares pursuant to the Dispositions, and the Acquiror ceased to have control over the Shares at such time.

The Acquiror disposed of the Shares for investment purposes and will continue to evaluate his investment in the Issuer on an ongoing basis. The Acquiror intends to consider disposing of additional Shares in the short term, subject to prevailing market prices, and thereafter intends to increase or decrease his shareholdings from time to time as he may determine appropriate.

A copy of the early warning reports of the Acquiror corresponding to this press release can be obtained from the Acquiror, at +971 56 177 1178, or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Issuer’s profile.

Naser Bin Butti Almheiri

+971 56 177 1178