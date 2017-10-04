Sharp’s AV Acquired by Subsidiary of HIG Capital

CBJ — AVI-SPL, a subsidiary of H.I.G. Capital of Miami, has acquired Sharp’s Audio Visual. Sharp’s leading position in the Canadian market will enhance and expand AVI-SPL’s ability to design, build, and manage collaboration technology deployments for organizations throughout the Canadian market.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Sharp’s has eight locations across six provinces throughout Canada. Founded in 1923, the company is a trusted technology solutions partner for many of today’s most recognizable organizations — Sharp’s 94-year history of success is linked to its dedication and track-record of innovation and commitment to its customer’s needs. This merger strengthens AVI-SPL’s resources in the Canadian market and positions the company to deliver high quality solutions to a broadened customer base.

“The combined companies will offer unrivaled responsiveness for our collective customers, while enhancing AVI-SPL’s global delivery to assure a consistent customer experience worldwide,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Sharp’s immense talent, knowledge, and reach to our team.”

“We were eager to jump on this exceptional opportunity to enhance our local offering, and to provide a truly global solution for our multinational customers based in Canada,” said Jeff Faber, president and CEO of Sharp’s. “I am looking forward to the new capabilities and experiences we will be able to provide for our customers.”

Todd Ofenloch, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, said, “Sharp’s will expand AVI-SPL’s ability to serve its customers in new strategic geographies, a key pillar of AVI-SPL’s growth strategy.” Richard Stokes, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital added, “We have been extremely impressed with Sharp’s management team and employees. We are pleased to support this acquisition, which will serve to further AVI-SPL’s position as the leading global provider of audio visual and video conferencing services and solutions.”

@CanBizJournal