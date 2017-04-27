Shaw Communications Restores Internet and Phone Services After Brief Outage

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) - (TSX:SJR.B)(NYSE:SJR) -

All Internet and phone services were restored as of 4pm MT for a significant number of Shaw customers across Western Canada impacted by a brief outage this afternoon.

The outage began at 1:27pm MT today, as a result of a software failure during a routine upgrade to our network. We are further investigating the cause.

We sincerely apologize to our customers for this inconvenience.