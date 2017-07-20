Shaw Gets Winnipeg Ready for the Canada Summer Games With Free Shaw Go WiFi Access

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) - In celebration of the upcoming Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that it will be providing residents and visitors with free access to Shaw Go WiFi – Canada’s largest WiFi network – at thousands of hotspots across the city from Friday, July 21 to Monday, August 21.

Whether it’s from the court, the sidelines or just out exploring the city, athletes and fans will be able to use Shaw Go WiFi to share all the action and excitement of the Games with family and friends.

“As a proud sponsor and the official telecom provider of the Canada Games, we’re excited to provide free access to the Shaw Go WiFi network in Winnipeg, including all 21 participating sporting venues, while giving residents and visitors the opportunity to stay connected throughout the entire competition,” said Greg Pultz, Vice President, Operations, Shaw Communications. “With more than 6,000 Shaw Go WiFi hotspots available, athletes and fans can capture and share all their favourite moments from almost everywhere in the city without worrying about data overages.”

“We’ve promised to deliver an exceptional athlete and visitor experience at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, and Shaw’s announcement today is one more step towards delivering on that promise,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, President & CEO of the 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society. “Working with Shaw to provide access to the Shaw Go WiFi network underscores our commitment to giving our athletes, spectators and all Winnipeggers the best Canada Summer Games experience possible. The 2017 Canada Summer Games are pleased to have Shaw as a national partner.”

Fans and visitors who share their experiences with family and friends can use Shaw Canada Summer Games Snapchat filter to make a difference for the next generation of athletes. Each time someone uses the Shaw Canada Summer Games Snapchat filter during the Canada Games, Shaw will make a donation to support KidSport Manitoba up to a total of $25,000.

Users can access Shaw Go WiFi by selecting ‘ShawGo’ from the list of available WiFi connections on their devices. A full list of locations is available at www.shaw.ca/wifi or by downloading the Shaw Go WiFi Finder app.

