Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNoront Issues Shares to Marten Falls and Aroland First Nations, Extends Warrants and Issues Interest SharesClinical trial on Alfalife nutritional supplement confirms EFSA approved claim on Obesity and Cholesterol reductions in ChildrenWSP Acquires Orbicon, a Denmark-Based Environment Consulting Firm