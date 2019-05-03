Friday, May 3, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Shawcor Announces Conditional Contract to Provide Pipe Coating Services for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1A Project

Shawcor Announces Conditional Contract to Provide Pipe Coating Services for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1A Project

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Arctic Glacier Issues Default Status Report Pursuant to National Policy 12-203
Material Compatibility Testing Under Actual Operating Conditions With GEN2 PUREVAP™ De-Risking Up-Coming Pilot Plant Trials